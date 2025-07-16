MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Stiles's avatar
Wayne Stiles
1d

Really appreciate you sharing this info, Joel. Textual criticism is a fascinating (and essential) discipline. Looking at all the variants in the New Testament in its more than 5800 Greek manuscripts, we could easily doubt how we can have confidence at all in the Bible. But in the end, not one place in the New Testament does a doctrine of our faith stand or fall on a variant. In other words, even though we may be unsure about how to translate less than 1% of the New Testament, we can understand 100% of what God wants us to know about life and salvation.

I'm grateful you brought up translations, as they have amazing value (including 15,000 New Testament manuscripts in other ancient languages). I'm thinking particularly of St. Peter's epistles, where the majority of his Old Testament quotes come from the Septuagint (a translation!). This gives amazing credibility to the value of our modern translations as indeed representing the Word of God.

As an aside, Dr. Dan Wallace and his team at The Center for the Study of New Testament Manuscripts are some of the many capable scholars we have to thank for preserving and defending the ancient manuscripts. You might also enjoy watching Dr. Wallace's talk, "Is What We Have Now What They Wrote Then?" on YouTube.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Thaddeus Wert's avatar
Thaddeus Wert
1d

This is really interesting. I have seven different versions of the Bible, and my favorite for everyday reading is the Common English Bible. I also use the Orthodox Study Bible (Thomas Nelson), because I like its commentary.

One of my favorite Babylon Bee headlines was "KJV-Only Pastor Admits He Is NIV-Positive."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture