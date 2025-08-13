MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virginia Postrel's avatar
Virginia Postrel
3d

In the early 2000s, I wrote a New York Times economics column in rotation with three other columnists, including the Princeton economist Alan Krueger. One of his columns opened with a story that prompted another economist friend of mine to comment that Krueger was always lucky:

"Not long ago, I asked my research assistant, Melissa Clark, to track down a passage from ''The Wealth of Nations'' by Adam Smith. Although I expected her to consult the modern edition, she instead requested the original 1776 edition from Princeton's Rare Book Library. The librarian accidentally gave her the fifth edition, published in 1789, and therein she discovered a remarkable signature: George Washington."

https://www.nytimes.com/2001/08/16/business/economic-scene-the-many-faces-of-adam-smith-rediscovering-the-wealth-of-nations.html?unlocked_article_code=1.d08.JZTs.l9owfM6tUM9q&smid=url-share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Tracy's avatar
Tracy
3d

I have a similar aversion to politics and I loved this post! It's always fun peeking into other people's reading lists. And as always, your writing is so enjoyable to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture