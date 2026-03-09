MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
31m

I tried reading the Wealth of Nations. It was on my ereader and somehow - whether through an accidental reset or that time my reader screen cracked, I cannot remember - my public domain downloads got lost, and I lost my place in them. But I'd gotten far enough into it to be peeved by Smith - not for the reasons those who oppose capitalism on principle are generally peeved at him - I had gotten that far. I just found he made a lot of assumptions about how others should operate in the way armchair philosophers generally do - he went on at length, for example, about how pin making would be so much more efficient if each step was broken down and allotted to different labourers, giving a prototype of the factory line in fact, and how it would increase production and decrease cost. All I could think was, what if the pin maker wanted to make the whole pin themselves? I've since learned that pin makers were among the poorest paid of artisanal craftsmen in the late 18th/early 19th century England.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture