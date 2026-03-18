MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
4h

These women would have gotten along well with Sor Juana Inez de la Cruz, a Mexican nun who was also a formidable scholar...

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Allison Woods's avatar
Allison Woods
5h

Thank you for sharing about such noteworthy women. I've known about St. Hildegard for years, but not the other two. What a wonderful way to begin my day!

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