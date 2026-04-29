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Julian Girdham's avatar
Julian Girdham
1d

A depressing list from American newspapers. More cheeringly, I can report from across the Atlantic that at least in Ireland there is still a vibrant culture including book reviewing. Every Saturday The Irish Times under Book Editor Martin Doyle has 10-15 reviews (I do some), which also make their way onto their website: https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/

Easy to become complacent of course, but at the moment things are healthy here.

I mentioned that too at the end of this post: https://www.juliangirdham.com/blog/english-teaching-in-ireland-and-the-united-states

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G. M. (Mark) Baker's avatar
G. M. (Mark) Baker
1d

Are you familiar with Joseph Bottom's book, The Decline of the Novel? In it, he hypothesizes that the cultural importance of the novel has declined because we no longer see the novel as a form that can help us explain ourselves to ourselves.

If he's right (and he makes a good case), then the declining interest in book reviews makes sense. If a reader is reading purely for diversion and not expecting that a novel will help them understand themselves and their world, then it follows that they don't need a detailed review to choose a book. All they need to do is confirm genre conformance. And, of course, the publishing industry (and the indie publishing space to a great extent) has become expert at accurately producing and signaling genre-conforming books.

Or, to put it another way, you don't need restaurant reviews if everyone eats at McDonalds.

And if Bottom is right, it would also help to explain the slow death of the mainstream and the rising gulf between so-called literary fiction and genre fiction, each of which is driven by a fascination with the parts rather than the whole of the novel. The novel, having lost its cultural purpose, has been carved up the way a hedge fund carves up a dying company, selling off the assets to raise the most cash possible. Elegant prose and philosophical and psychological insight are sold to the academy. Plot, pacing, and excitement are sold to the genre mills. The old brand names have whatever value remains sucked out of them to sell the resulting slop.

What we can and must hope for from a book review newsletter is that it works to revive the old integrated model of the novel and to persuade the public that the novel can indeed do what it did for so many decades: help us explain ourselves to ourselves. (And so far, so good. Thank you.)

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