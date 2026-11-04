MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Jillian Miller's avatar
Jillian Miller
9h

I’ll be adding these books to my TBR. As an English professor and a former school librarian, I am so deeply troubled by the recent onslaught against libraries and librarians, as well as the move to ban books.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Larry Stone's avatar
Larry Stone
7h

Whenever I mail a book, the postal clerk asks me, "Is there anything fragile, liquid, perishable, or dangerous inside?" Every time I want to say, "Of course this book is dangerous. It could change the reader's mind. It's dangerous, but it's good." But I figure that little bit of wisdom would not help get the book mailed.

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