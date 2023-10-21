Our Libraries Tell Us Stories, if We Listen
Bibliophile Stuart Kells Discusses His Personal Collection, Publishing History, What Guides His Writing, More
My first exposure to Australian author and bibliophile Stuart Kells came through his book The Library: A Catalogue of Wonders. I saw it mentioned on Twitter in 2017 and ordered it directly from his Australian publisher, Text Publishing in Melbourne, because I didn’t want to wait for the 2018 U.S. edition published by Counterpoint.
My impatience was rewar…