MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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John's avatar
John
2h

The film with Albert Finney is worth a look but more of a restoration comedy.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
2h

I've read Samuel Richardson's Pamela. Tom Jones is the better written novel. I was surprised at how modern Fielding's writing was. I don't mean in terms of content, I mean in terms of how tightly it is plotted. Richardson's novels - I've also read a large part of Clarissa - take forever to move the story along, as does Defoe's Robinson Crusoe - at best, they ramble, at worst they endlessly moralize and they could have used a good editor to cut out the extraneous material. But Tom Jones never loses momentum.

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