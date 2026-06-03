MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Ricky Lee Grove's avatar
Ricky Lee Grove
18h

I don't really have a reading plan. Other than the Reading Challenge books (thank you for the inspiration), I like to follow my whims. I browse through my book shelves and pick a book to re-read sometimes. Currently, I'm reading a lot of Charles Willeford because of your Cockfighter review. PS Penultimate Truth is a remarkable scifi novel. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have

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Amanda Geidl's avatar
Amanda Geidl
18h

I finally got around to reading Project Hail Mary. I’ve got 60 pgs left. I liked The Martian more, but it’s still an entertaining read.

I’m reading East of Eden and The Odyssey (Fagles) currently for book club.

Other books on deck include Lindbergh’s Gift from the Sea and That Hideous Strength. For another classic, I may hit The Woman in White.

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