MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
2d

I haven't made a "Worldview in Four Books" note because I know I would keep editing and swapping out the four. Four authors? That sounds slightly more attainable: Jane Austen, C.S. Lewis, Tolstoy, and George Eliot. Now I don't have to distinguish between Mere Christianity or Perelandra or Narnia as being most formative. A biography of George Muller taught me to pray, and since this is worldview focused, I should fit in Chambers and Spurgeon. Gosh how can I leave off Tolkien or Shakespeare? John Donne or Malcolm Guite? I think about Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Sabina Wurmbrand weekly as a corrective to modern sensibilities of hardship. The color of my imagination was probably shaped by L.M. Montgomery and Louisa May Alcott more than anyone else. Do you ever graduate from the authors who taught you to notice and feel beauty? Nope, I am terrible at these sorts of arbitrations. Hats off to everyone who manages it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joel J Miller and others
Shawn Smucker's avatar
Shawn Smucker
2d

A Prayer for Owen Meany

Jayber Crow

East of Eden

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Joel J Miller and others
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel J. Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture