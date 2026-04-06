MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Craig Green's avatar
Craig Green
1d

Discombobulate is a great word that (like disgruntle) implies another word that's rarely employed: Combobulate: Here's the definition:

Com-bo-bu-late (Verb) To put together in a somewhat mysterious manner. To bring something out of a state of confusion or disarray. To manufacture by some unusual or novel means. Antonym: discombobulate.

Also:

combobulate (present participle combobulating, simple past and past participle combobulated): To compose (one's self); to compose, organize, design, or arrange; to reverse the effect of discombobulation.

"After losing his train of thought, the teacher took a deep breath and attempted to combobulate himself."

A friend and I were recently reflecting on "combobulate." We affirmed the importance of engaging in combobulating conversations. And he said, "What about co-combobulating conversations?" That's sheer poetry. I now feel inspired to cultivate a contagion of co-combobulating conversations.

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
1d

Missing 'kablooey' - a literal or figurative explosion, "Everything went kablooey".

I wonder how many of these words were invented. I recognize at least two from literary history:

#93, Snickersnee is clearly derived from Lewis Carroll's famous nonsense poem The Jabberwocky - "One, two, one two, and through and through, the vorpal blade went snicker-snack."

#71, Panjandrum is from the fabled reading test by Samuel Foote, which he wrote to challenge actor Charles Macklin, who boasted he could remember anything after reading it once - reportedly, Macklin failed the challenge:

'So she went into the garden to cut a cabbage leaf to make a apple pie; and at the same time a great she bear, coming down the street, pops its head into the shop. What! No soap! So he died, and she, very imprudently married the Barber: and there were present the Picninnies, and the Joblillies, and the Garyulies, and the great Panjandrum himself, with the little round button at top; and they all fell to playing the game of catch-as-catch-can, till the gunpowder ran out at the heels of their boots.' - by Samuel Foote

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