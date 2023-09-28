‘Simultaneously Very Funny and Deeply Worrying’
What the World Is Really Like: Nick Gillespie Talks Humanities, Free Speech, What Motivates His Journalism, More
Nick Gillespie began reading the libertarian monthly Reason as a teen. Coincidentally, so did I. My dad was a subscriber from the early days of the publication. I thumbed through the stacks in his office while eagerly awaiting the next issue.
That’s where I first encountered Gillespie and his work. He didn’t just read Reason; he went to write there and …