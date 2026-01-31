MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
12h

The second option, the cosmopolitan of never quite being at home, is the one that seems closer to the oft-forgotten/ignored Christian calling of being a "stranger and pilgrim" (Hebrews 11:13, I Peter 2:11). I have had the privilege, in my journeys, of being part of an even more diverse group of nations than Yawada envisioned, with only one thing in common between us, a calling to serve others, and never felt more at home.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Jerry Foote's avatar
Jerry Foote
9h

Sounds like a commentary on Acts 17:26-28.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture