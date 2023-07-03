Let Us Now Praise Humble Bookmarks
Bookish Diversions: Accessing Ideas, St. Augustine’s Placeholder, Personal Favorites, Library Leftovers, More
¶ Finding ideas. In his book Stubborn Attachments, economist Tyler Cowen mentions the contribution of ideas to increasing returns. “Once an idea has been generated,” he says, “it can be used many times by many different people at very low marginal cost. The first idea spreads, begets subsequent ideas, and so growth increases.”
But how do you access those…