Learning and Unlearning: Living with Ignorance
Rollup Review, Featuring: An Immigrant Memoir, Plato, Wellness Culture, Trust, Quitting, and the History of Ignorance
There’s a story about a drunk looking for his car keys. It’s night, and he leans against a streetlamp, searching under the luminous glow for a glint of metal, a glimpse of the familiar but elusive. After a while, a policeman walks up and asks what he’s doing.
“I’m looking for my keys,” explains the drunk.
The cop joins in the search but, seeing nothing on…