MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan K's avatar
Susan K
9h

One of my favorite authors

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joel J Miller
Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
4h

A line from Gore Vidal comes to mind on unsuccessfully shaking labels: “I suppose, what others want you to be you are going to be, despite all evidence to the contrary.”

Reply
Share
3 replies by Joel J Miller and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel J. Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture