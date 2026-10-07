MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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James Slattery's avatar
James Slattery
5h

The thing is, these are still impressive reading accomplishments for the year, truly, even if you didn’t meet the ambitious goal you set in January. And it may be that you still read more this year, despite these unforeseen events, because you had set such a stretch goal to begin with. I would feel the same way if I were in your shoes, but to an outside observer, it actually sounds like a very successful reading year so far.

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
8h

Good for you on letting yourself slow down - at the beginning, I did think that a list that included Dostoevsky, Cervantes, and Tolstoy, plus 9 other long classics, would be a bit much for one year. I can never keep a steady pace at reading through the year: some months, I devour words, others I hardly touch a book, and sickness really interferes with my ability to concentrate on reading.

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