Julie R. Neidlinger's avatar
Julie R. Neidlinger
1d

When writing (and ghostwriting), I was often gently scolded by a client because I was not adhering to the main rules: short sentences and no more than three per paragraph, an encouraged use of bullet points in the body of the article wherever possible, and a final run-through the Hemingway App to shave it down as tightly as possible to getting a green score and making it perfect for a fourth grader to read should a fourth grader be interested in reading blog posts about various industry topics. I understood somewhat; this was writing not for the ages, but for search engines, serving only to keep fresh content on a website selling something else.

However, doing this (to some lesser degree) in the books I was asked to write pained me.

"But this is a book," I would say. "This is actually meant to be read."

No joy. And worse, by doing this so much, it started to affect my own writing. It wasn't long before bullet points started popping up in my own work, like some weird virus that took unhatched thoughts and dropped them in a list and called it good. I try to find some middle ground, now, and depending on the type of thing I'm writing, might allow a bullet list ("how to make cookies" or God forbid "how to be a better writer backed by science"), but I'm trying to shed that indoctrination as far as doing it as the standard instead of as a natural flow of the written thing. If a short sentence pops up naturally, welcome, little fellow.

What really got me in your article was the concept of bro poetry, that way of writing Very Important Thoughts perfect for a TEDx talk in which each sentence mic-drops its way clumsily into relevance, pretending that the white space—by suggesting such great thoughts can't be allowed to be crowded out by other thoughts—isn't what's really doing all the work. The first time I saw this was several years ago, on Facebook of all places, that great purveyor of deep thoughts, and I was confused. I like poetry, and I kept reading the post over and over trying to figure out what was happening with it. Is it poetry? Is Facebook inserting paragraphs in this guy's writing? Why is he doing this? Of all the things I see in writing today, it's one of the most annoying. Some of those sentences, especially since they are so short, are lonely; they need the emotional support of the others, and it feels like I'm in some writing boudoir where the sentences aren't fully clothed; it's embarrassing for all involved.

Carrie-Ann Biondi
1d

What a splendid essay! Thank you for your astute insights communicated eloquently.

