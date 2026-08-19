MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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G. M. (Mark) Baker's avatar
G. M. (Mark) Baker
7h

To me, authenticity is not about whether it is human work; it is about whether it is human experience. The universe is an essentially lonely place. I have only my own experience. Everything else is closed to me, and how am I to tell if my own experience is authentic or a delusion?

The only available way is to compare experiences with other human beings. But while we can discuss our experiences philosophically, we still lack a shared touchstone. The value of art over philosophy is that it allows the artist to share actual experience with the reader or viewer. The artist is asking the most poignant question in the universe: do you see it too? The reader is seeking the most poignant of affirmations: someone else sees it too.

Aesthetics are a nice ornament to this exchange, but they are by no means of the essence. The question of whether AI can produce good aesthetics, therefore, is beside the point. AI cannot have a genuine human experience. It can only construct a pastiche of such experiences, and no matter how well it does so, it is not the genuine article. You can build a better and better sex doll, one that pushes all the buttons, but it is not and never will be a woman.

Art is a bridge between souls, and AI has not, and never will have, a soul. The fact that advances in AI make it harder and harder to tell the difference between authentic experience and pastiche, therefore, is not a feature, its a bug. It makes the search for genuine human connection harder, not easier. I don't know if I speak for anyone but myself in this, but this is why I want nothing to do with AI art or writing, and every improvement in it makes it worse, not better.

The problem with the Matrix is not that you can tell that you are living in the Matrix, but that you can't.

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
7h

I dislike AI-generated writing because it is shallow and it repeats the same point over and over with different wording - it reads like a poorly written student essay that is just trying to fill up the word count.

I distrust the idea of AI-writing, not only because it could be used to create false narratives, but also because there are layers of communication within human writing that an algorithm cannot reproduce. It is human experience that creates the depth that allows two different readers to see different shades of meaning within the same text. I often think those who confidently declare that AI is the future of writing must only speak one language; language learners who truly struggle to master another language become keenly aware of the layers of communication beneath basic conversation: idioms, puns, euphemisms, extended metaphors, allusions, and subtexts that are utterly unique to each language and can only be truly learned by living day-to-day within a culture for years.

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