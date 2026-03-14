MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Peri Zahnd's avatar
Peri Zahnd
8hEdited

Fascinating, thank you. I’m a fan of Cuthbert and the Lindisfarne Gospels. I’ve read several books of historical fiction of that era, being particularly struck with the work of the copyists. I wrote my own book of haikus that were distillations of the psalms. It was a surprisingly meaningful experience to copy them by hand into a journal, walking in the footsteps of other women before me.

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HBD's avatar
HBD
4h

I am currently listening to “Inventing the Renaissance“ by Ada Palmer. This book reveals a strata of female political figures who were, in effect, hidden by male scholars of the 19th century, who simply ignored them. Your article reveals another such strata. I had always been aware of the existence of exceptions to the general rule of male dominance in history, but that framing conceals the extent to which women were participants rather than exceptions.

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