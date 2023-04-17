James and the Giant Question: Should We Cancel Roald Dahl?
Do Artists’ Moral Failings Mean We Shouldn’t Enjoy Their Work? Reviewing ‘Drawing the Line’ by Erich Hatala Matthes
I’ve read Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach to my four oldest kids and plan to read it to my youngest as soon as she can follow the story. (It’s a bit early; she just turned four.) They all loved the book and laughed hysterically at its edgy, subversive humor, especially the Centipede: “I am a pest!”
Then there was The Fantastic Mr. Fox on audiobook…