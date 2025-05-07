MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

Drake Greene
Strikes me as a false dichotomy.

And I see far too many graphs of things that probably shouldn't be graphed.

Dostoevsky, at least in the Brothers Karamazov, has many religious and philosophical discourses, and at the the same time much of the dialogue is of a high emotional (batshit crazy?) pitch.

Same with Melville and Moby Dick.

It was once said about the brothers William James and Henry James, that William was a psychologist who wrote like a novelist and Henry was a novelist with the insights of a psychologist. Now, that's interesting.

Katherine Bolger Hyde
I first formulated this to myself years ago, beginning with Tolstoy and Dostoevsky and moving on to other Russian writers (since that was my field), as orderly vs. chaotic. It didn't take long to realize these two strains could be found throughout the literature of other nations as well. As an orderly writer myself, I am most comfortable in the worlds of orderly writers like Austen and Trollope, but I'm fascinated and challenged by the chaotic writers and strive to integrate a little more of that chaos into my own work. I'd love to be able to explore the processes of all those earlier writers to discover whether there's any correlation between plotters and orderly writers on the one hand and between "pantsers" or intuitive writers on the other. I strongly suspect there may be.

