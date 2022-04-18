If ‘Station Eleven’ and ‘The Glass Hotel’ Had a Child
Pandemics, Time Travel, and Moon Colonies: Reviewing Emily St. John Mandel’s ‘Sea of Tranquility’
Like finding so many authors over one’s reading life, encountering Emily St. John Mandel was accidental for me. I was scrolling through Scribd in 2018 or 2019 and ran into Station Eleven, a National Book Award finalist and now an acclaimed series on HBO as well. Intrigued, I gave it a whirl.
I’ve recommended it a hundred times since then; I even bought a…