More or Less: The World Is What You Make It
Understanding the Power of Our Unexamined Assumptions. Reviewing ‘The Expectation Effect’ by David Robson
Nobody likes discomfort. But what if I told you that discomfort could boost your performance? In research conducted by Kaitlin Woolley and Ayelet Fishbach, subjects performed better when prompted to think positively about discomfort compared to those given more neutral cues.
“Your goal is to push past your comfort zone,” Woolley and Fishbach informed tho…