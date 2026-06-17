MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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Conor Broll's avatar
Conor Broll
10h

Joel thank you so much for posting this! If only all editors were such a pleasure to work with!

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Peter C. Meilaender's avatar
Peter C. Meilaender
11h

Very nice. Thanks for introducing me to Millard’s work.

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