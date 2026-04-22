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G. M. (Mark) Baker's avatar
G. M. (Mark) Baker
15h

My father, who taught Shakespeare for decades at St. Francis Xavier University, used to say that the plays were not written by Shakespeare, but by another fellow of the same name.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Embedded Truth's avatar
Embedded Truth
12h

Love the essay. I learned to love reading because of Hamlet. It would be impossible for me to be a PhD student now without having first encountered Shakespeare.

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