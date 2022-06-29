Bookish Diversions: Me, Myshelf, and I
Organizing Your Mind by Organizing Your Books, Elastic Bookcases, Bookstores, Diversity in Publishing, More
¶ Myself is a compound noun: my + self. Given the role of books in forming our identities and outlooks, why aren’t we also using myshelf? E.g., “After looking at myshelf, I realized x, y, and z about the universe.” Yes, the word is cheesy. And I don’t actually recommend it. But the thought is another matter. If you take philosopher Andy Clark’s extended…