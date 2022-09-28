Bookish Diversions: Massive Learning in a Tiny Package
Very Short Introductions, Essential Knowledge, Ancient Wisdom, Little Red and Green Books, More
Books come in all shapes and sizes. I possess, for instance, an enormous lectern Bible that makes me happy just to hold, though you might not gather my true mood from the shot my twelve-year-old captured several months back. The text is big enough to read from across the room. And it’s stuffed with extra bits to boot, namely the so-called Apocrypha. It’…