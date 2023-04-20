Bookish Diversions: Literary Capitalism
7 Biggest Publishers, Dance of the Penguins, the Problem of Discoverability, Anti-Capitalist Bookman, Great Bookstores, More
¶ Seven biggest book publishers. If you stack up their individual takes, the seven biggest book publishers bring in almost $13 billion in annual revenue, according to data collected by Insider Monkey when compiling a list of the twenty-biggest publishers. Penguin Random House and HarperCollins, the two biggest book publishers, contribute almost $6 billi…