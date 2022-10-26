Bookish Diversions: How Do You Shelve Your Books?
Chronological Shelving, History of the @ Sign, Why Lorem Ipsum Is Nonsense, Audiobooks, Bob Dylan, More
¶ Shelving books by timeline? My history books are mostly shelved chronologically. As it happens, so are Steve Williams’. Why? “I began to store them in chronological order by event,” he told Library Planet, “a little quirky, I know, but it works for me with my love of history and timelines, and enables me to . . . get an understanding of the passage of…