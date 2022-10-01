Immigration: True or False?
Was There Ever a Golden Age of Immigration, and What if It’s Now? Reviewing ‘Streets of Gold’ by Ran Abramitzky and Leah Boustan
If there’s one thing people do, it’s move. From our earliest days, humans have ventured in trickles and waves to every corner of the globe. And whenever whoever moves wherever, we do it for one basic reason: Point B offers a better deal than Point A. The problems come when there are already people with opinions about it at Point B. When, for instance, m…