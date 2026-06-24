MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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John C. Krieg's avatar
John C. Krieg
17h

"Nothing endures but change."

Heraclitus

Yeah - Heraclitus - love that guy. Always good for a quote.

Like what you're laying down here. I was one of those guys worried that nobody was reading anymore, but when I subscribed to Publisher's Marketplace, I was stunned by the number of children's and middle-grade deals there were. If they're starting that young, then it's likely that they'll be lifelong readers.

Amazon is a blessing and a curse. I can throw my books up on there and they'll pay me a 40% royalty and handle shipping costs - if there are any sales. Therein lies the rub, because there are literally millions of books on their platform and it's hard to separate myself from the herd. For an author going on a book promotion tour there is an economic advantage in that I can buy my author copies for less than $3 for an $11 book and walk with $8 profit. That's 73% profit.

I'm the guy that says, "Great writing transcends all obstacles," and the fact that mine have not, as of yet, done that is pretty self-incriminating. Still the secret to this whole game during any era is the same: Just write well.

As long as people like the tactile experience of holding a physical book in their hands, there will be books- thank God.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
17h

The biggest danger of the combination of internet and AI is that it seems to be contributing to a collective loss of memory, something I especially observe in younger generations who do not remember a time without the internet. I have observed some get very distorted ideas of the past based on their favourite influencers' interpretation of the time before internet, when mass communication happened by print, radio and television broadcasts. A lesser known phrase from Santana's famous quote about the consequences of failing to remember the past, is "where change is absolute, there remains no being to improve" - in essence, improvement is only possible where the memory of the past is kept.

Your stories of the changes in publishing remind me of my father who was an office repair technician - he started with typewriters and adding machines in the 1960s, and ended with industrial digital printers/scanners/copiers/fax machines in the 2010s. He remembers when the base of all digital programming, binary code, was literally physical - he used to program adding machines by hand, breaking off little tabs on the circular discs to indicate the 0's, while the remaining tabs were the 1's. He often brought home defunct equipment. The electronic and digital machines are almost impossible to repair, since the companies who made their parts and programming are gone so their parents are lost, but the older mechanical typewriters still work, people still use them in various ways, and people are still making parts to repair them. When someone, somewhere is preserving the old ways, only then can progress be made: the roof trees of Notre Dame de Paris were rebuilt after the fire because there were carpenters who still knew the medieval techniques.

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