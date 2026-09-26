MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

MILLER’S BOOK REVIEW 📚

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2humerus's avatar
2humerus
19h

Wow- I loved this so much. Listening to each step and the care taken with each part of the process of making the book was lovely. The beauty of something like this is that you imbue the act and energy of your creative process into each completed book. A hand-made or slow-made book carries an energy and life that a mass produced book never will.

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1 reply by Joel J Miller
John's avatar
John
10h

To get a bit off topic, Victor Hammer was good friends with Thomas Merton. A lot going on in that part of Kentucky.

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